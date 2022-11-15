Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 9,791 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OMC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,618. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.