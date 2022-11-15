Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $36,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

