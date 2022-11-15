Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $199,973.55 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX remained flat at $44.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,105. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

