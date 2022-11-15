Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $64,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $20,677,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $18,189,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

VRE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 3,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

VRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

