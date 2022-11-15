Veritiv Co. (VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 19th

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Veritiv Stock Up 2.3 %

Veritiv stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Veritiv Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Stories

