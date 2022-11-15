Veritiv Co. (VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 19th

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Veritiv Stock Up 2.3 %
Veritiv stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
