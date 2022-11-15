Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

