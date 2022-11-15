Vertcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,848.42 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.37 million and $62,848.42 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,460,860 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

