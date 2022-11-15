Vicus Capital Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.18 and a 200-day moving average of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

