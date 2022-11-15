Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

