Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Guggenheim

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of VIGL opened at $10.59 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

