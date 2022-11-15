Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Guggenheim

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
VIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VIGL opened at $10.59 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
