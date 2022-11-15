VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.36 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00584558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.35 or 0.30448671 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02667354 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.