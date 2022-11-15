Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 250,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

