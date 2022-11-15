Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 167,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.88. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.