Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. 7,310,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $396.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.88. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $283,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

