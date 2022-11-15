Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Up 3%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 32,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

