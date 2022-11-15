Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 97.93 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.68. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,626.28.

Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

