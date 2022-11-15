Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.80. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 198,141 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
