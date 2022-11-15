Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.80. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 198,141 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

