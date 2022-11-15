Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 64,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,562. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 73,939 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 175,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,486 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

