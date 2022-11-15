Vyant Bio (VYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Vyant Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of VYNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vyant Bio

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Stories

