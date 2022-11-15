WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.23. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $719.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.