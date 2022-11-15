Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.