Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
