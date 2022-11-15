Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.07 billion-$156.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.76 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walmart by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Walmart by 143.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

