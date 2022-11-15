Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 304,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,371,049 shares.The stock last traded at $148.07 and had previously closed at $138.39.

The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 50.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 583,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

