Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alkaline Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 31.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 175.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 292,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 151.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 857,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,121. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Alkaline Water Profile

Alkaline Water ( OTCMKTS:WTER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

