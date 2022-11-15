Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases 95,022 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PetVivo Price Performance

PETVW stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

