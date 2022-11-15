Warberg Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 3.5% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $248,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $8,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after buying an additional 508,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 440,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHKEL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,362. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

