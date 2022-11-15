Warberg Asset Management LLC Sells 13,732 Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of OptimumBank worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 66,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

