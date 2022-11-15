Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,611 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 0.5% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.26% of Waste Connections worth $1,040,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

