Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

