WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $12,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

