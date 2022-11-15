WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 48,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

