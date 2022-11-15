Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LCI Industries (LCII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

11/8/2022 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $107.00.

11/2/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $130.00.

10/31/2022 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $153.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

