Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $9.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,008 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000.

QUAL traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,185 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68.

