Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 416,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.28.

