Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.67. 7,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,391. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

