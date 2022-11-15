Wells Financial Advisors INC Trims Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 538.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBDN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.