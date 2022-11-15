Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.
Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %
WELL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
