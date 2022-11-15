Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

WELL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

About Welltower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 172.9% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Welltower by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,101,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.