WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBCP opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

