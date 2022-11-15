WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 511,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.