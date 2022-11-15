WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 10,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

