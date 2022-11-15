WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 28,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.