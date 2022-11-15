WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,991,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,166,000 after acquiring an additional 275,602 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

FISV traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.