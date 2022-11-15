WESCAP Management Group Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 25,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,517. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

