WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,103. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.