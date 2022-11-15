WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of IWC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

