WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 2,767 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 389.5% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

