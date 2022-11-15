WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 4,789 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of LH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,601. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

