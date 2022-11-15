WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,327. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

