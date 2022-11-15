Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

NYSE WAL opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,640,000 after buying an additional 133,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,287,000 after buying an additional 104,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

