Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of HIX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,715. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
