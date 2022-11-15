Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HIX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,715. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

